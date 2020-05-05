3560 AVALON COVE DR

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful home for rent in Beach Way! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features over 1,600 sq. ft. of living space! Nicely renovated home with wood floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Nicely appointed kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and subway tiled backsplash. Breakfast nook in the kitchen. Separate office area. Living room with cozy fireplace. Master bedroom is a great size! His and her custom closets. Master bathroom has vanity, garden tub and walk-in shower! Custom plantation shutters throughout the entire home. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer connections. Large extended screened-in covered patio - great for entertaining outdoors! Beautiful backyard with pond view. Lawncare included.