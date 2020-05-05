All apartments in Jacksonville
3560 AVALON COVE DR
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

3560 AVALON COVE DR

3560 Avalon Cove Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

3560 Avalon Cove Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful home for rent in Beach Way! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features over 1,600 sq. ft. of living space! Nicely renovated home with wood floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Nicely appointed kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and subway tiled backsplash. Breakfast nook in the kitchen. Separate office area. Living room with cozy fireplace. Master bedroom is a great size! His and her custom closets. Master bathroom has vanity, garden tub and walk-in shower! Custom plantation shutters throughout the entire home. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer connections. Large extended screened-in covered patio - great for entertaining outdoors! Beautiful backyard with pond view. Lawncare included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 AVALON COVE DR have any available units?
3560 AVALON COVE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3560 AVALON COVE DR have?
Some of 3560 AVALON COVE DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 AVALON COVE DR currently offering any rent specials?
3560 AVALON COVE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 AVALON COVE DR pet-friendly?
No, 3560 AVALON COVE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3560 AVALON COVE DR offer parking?
No, 3560 AVALON COVE DR does not offer parking.
Does 3560 AVALON COVE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3560 AVALON COVE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 AVALON COVE DR have a pool?
No, 3560 AVALON COVE DR does not have a pool.
Does 3560 AVALON COVE DR have accessible units?
No, 3560 AVALON COVE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 AVALON COVE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3560 AVALON COVE DR does not have units with dishwashers.

