Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

3534 Twisted Tree Lane

3534 Twisted Tree Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3534 Twisted Tree Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Beautiful townhome in Drayton Park for rent! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Completely move-in ready townhome in the Southside's Drayton Park community. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features almost 1,200 sq. ft. of living space. This unit has been completely repainted and has brand new carpet throughout. Nice open concept downstairs with dining room/living room combination. Half bath located downstairs. Kitchen has white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is a nice screened in patio off the kitchen that faces preserve. Both bedrooms , two full bathrooms and the washer/dryer are all located upstairs. This unit is a must see!

One small pet is welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BBE3qvsoyLK&mls=1

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5065917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 Twisted Tree Lane have any available units?
3534 Twisted Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3534 Twisted Tree Lane have?
Some of 3534 Twisted Tree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 Twisted Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3534 Twisted Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 Twisted Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3534 Twisted Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3534 Twisted Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 3534 Twisted Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3534 Twisted Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3534 Twisted Tree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 Twisted Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3534 Twisted Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 3534 Twisted Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3534 Twisted Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 Twisted Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3534 Twisted Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

