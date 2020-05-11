3534 Twisted Tree Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

Beautiful townhome in Drayton Park for rent! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Completely move-in ready townhome in the Southside's Drayton Park community. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features almost 1,200 sq. ft. of living space. This unit has been completely repainted and has brand new carpet throughout. Nice open concept downstairs with dining room/living room combination. Half bath located downstairs. Kitchen has white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is a nice screened in patio off the kitchen that faces preserve. Both bedrooms , two full bathrooms and the washer/dryer are all located upstairs. This unit is a must see!



One small pet is welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BBE3qvsoyLK&mls=1



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE5065917)