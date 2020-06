Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Murray Hill 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Original wood floors, split bedroom floor plan and plenty of entertaining space inside and out. Outside porch with fenced in backyard. Just a quick walk away from the Edgewood Avenue dining/shopping/entertainment district. Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. This home is available immediately.