Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Cute a very well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath home on the westside of jacksonville conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and the interstate. This home Features beautiful hardwood floors and garage. Lawn maintenance included$1100 deposit, No pets, non refundable application fee of $40 required per adult.Proof of employment and income upon application.