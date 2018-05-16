3514 SUMMERLIN LN N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

This adorable 2/2.5 townhome is in the heart of southside. Just off Beach Blvd west of Hodges this community is convenient to everything. The home features tiled and carpeted flooring with an open living concept. The living room opens to a screened porch with a lovely wooded view. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms each with their private bath and the laundry room. This home comes with a washer/dryer but these appliances are left as is as a courtesy for the tenant. Tenant will have access to the amenity center with pool and fitness center.