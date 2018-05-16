All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 25 2020 at 6:38 PM

3514 SUMMERLIN LN N

3514 Summerlin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3514 Summerlin Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
This adorable 2/2.5 townhome is in the heart of southside. Just off Beach Blvd west of Hodges this community is convenient to everything. The home features tiled and carpeted flooring with an open living concept. The living room opens to a screened porch with a lovely wooded view. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms each with their private bath and the laundry room. This home comes with a washer/dryer but these appliances are left as is as a courtesy for the tenant. Tenant will have access to the amenity center with pool and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 SUMMERLIN LN N have any available units?
3514 SUMMERLIN LN N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3514 SUMMERLIN LN N have?
Some of 3514 SUMMERLIN LN N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3514 SUMMERLIN LN N currently offering any rent specials?
3514 SUMMERLIN LN N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 SUMMERLIN LN N pet-friendly?
No, 3514 SUMMERLIN LN N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3514 SUMMERLIN LN N offer parking?
No, 3514 SUMMERLIN LN N does not offer parking.
Does 3514 SUMMERLIN LN N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3514 SUMMERLIN LN N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 SUMMERLIN LN N have a pool?
Yes, 3514 SUMMERLIN LN N has a pool.
Does 3514 SUMMERLIN LN N have accessible units?
No, 3514 SUMMERLIN LN N does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 SUMMERLIN LN N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3514 SUMMERLIN LN N has units with dishwashers.
