This adorable 2/2.5 townhome is in the heart of southside. Just off Beach Blvd west of Hodges this community is convenient to everything. The home features tiled and carpeted flooring with an open living concept. The living room opens to a screened porch with a lovely wooded view. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms each with their private bath and the laundry room. This home comes with a washer/dryer but these appliances are left as is as a courtesy for the tenant. Tenant will have access to the amenity center with pool and fitness center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3514 SUMMERLIN LN N have any available units?
3514 SUMMERLIN LN N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.