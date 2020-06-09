All apartments in Jacksonville
3512 Summerlin Lane North
3512 Summerlin Lane North

3512 Summerlin Lane · (904) 520-4283 ext. 1631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3512 Summerlin Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3512 Summerlin Lane North · Avail. Jul 3

$1,297

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
3512 Summerlin Lane North Available 07/03/20 2 BR 2.5 BA Rental Town Home located at Wolf Creek a Gated Community off Beach and Hodges - close to UNF, 5 minutes to Jacksonville Beach, Golf Courses, JTB - Location, location, location! This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home is located in the prestigious upscale Wolf Creek a gated community off Beach and Hodges - close to UNF, 5 minutes to Jacksonville Beach, golf courses, JTB access and much more. Wolf Creek offers resident friendly community clubhouse, cabana, fitness center and pool. Enjoy the lake-water feature with fountains.

Walk into the lower level and enjoy a spacious open concept main floor living area with a fully equipped kitchen for casual dining, large living area, half bath and entry to a screened enclosure patio with a wooded view. The patio has extra storage. Upstairs you will find both bedrooms with private baths with tub/shower combos and ceiling fans in each room. Both bedrooms have a large two door pass through closets. Washer and dryer is located in the upper level for convenience.

New HVAC System 2018.

Applications can be completed online and are processed in the order they are received: https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/3e9ac8a2-50c1-46a5-810f-f0e65ec5e8f5

It will NOT last long!
This home is currently occupied and is available virtual tours only. Call 904-520-4283 or 855-464-8500 for more information on viewing the property.

Watch Video: https://youtu.be/oDMbeB1NEkw

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Required - Ask Agent
$100 Lease Admin Fee
Monthly Pet fees apply (ask agent)
Additional Deposit for pets may apply (ask agent)

HOA Registration and Fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Selling or Renting your home with On Point Property Tech, Inc, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5744193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Summerlin Lane North have any available units?
3512 Summerlin Lane North has a unit available for $1,297 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 Summerlin Lane North have?
Some of 3512 Summerlin Lane North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 Summerlin Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Summerlin Lane North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Summerlin Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3512 Summerlin Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 3512 Summerlin Lane North offer parking?
No, 3512 Summerlin Lane North does not offer parking.
Does 3512 Summerlin Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3512 Summerlin Lane North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Summerlin Lane North have a pool?
Yes, 3512 Summerlin Lane North has a pool.
Does 3512 Summerlin Lane North have accessible units?
No, 3512 Summerlin Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Summerlin Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 Summerlin Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
