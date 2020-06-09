Amenities

3512 Summerlin Lane North Available 07/03/20 2 BR 2.5 BA Rental Town Home located at Wolf Creek a Gated Community off Beach and Hodges - close to UNF, 5 minutes to Jacksonville Beach, Golf Courses, JTB - Location, location, location! This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home is located in the prestigious upscale Wolf Creek a gated community off Beach and Hodges - close to UNF, 5 minutes to Jacksonville Beach, golf courses, JTB access and much more. Wolf Creek offers resident friendly community clubhouse, cabana, fitness center and pool. Enjoy the lake-water feature with fountains.



Walk into the lower level and enjoy a spacious open concept main floor living area with a fully equipped kitchen for casual dining, large living area, half bath and entry to a screened enclosure patio with a wooded view. The patio has extra storage. Upstairs you will find both bedrooms with private baths with tub/shower combos and ceiling fans in each room. Both bedrooms have a large two door pass through closets. Washer and dryer is located in the upper level for convenience.



New HVAC System 2018.



Applications can be completed online and are processed in the order they are received: https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/3e9ac8a2-50c1-46a5-810f-f0e65ec5e8f5



This home is currently occupied and is available virtual tours only. Call 904-520-4283 or 855-464-8500 for more information on viewing the property.



Watch Video: https://youtu.be/oDMbeB1NEkw



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Required - Ask Agent

$100 Lease Admin Fee

Monthly Pet fees apply (ask agent)

Additional Deposit for pets may apply (ask agent)



HOA Registration and Fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



