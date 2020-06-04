3511 Rain Forest Dr W

Amenities
Nice spacious townhome available for rent! - **AVAILABLE NOW**
Charming 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in Caroline Forest in Arlington. This almost 1,500 sq. ft. home has loads of space and large bedrooms! Upon entering this unit you have a nice kitchen with breakfast nook. Half bathroom located downstairs. Large open living room/dining room combo. Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This is setup like a double master. Both rooms have nice walk-in closets as well. Beautiful hardwood and tile flooring throughout the entire unit. Washer/dryer included. One car attached garage. Small fenced in backyard as well!
Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.
$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.
Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.
*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*
Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246
(RLNE5054027)