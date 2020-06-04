3511 Rain Forest Dr W

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets online portal

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

Nice spacious townhome available for rent! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Charming 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in Caroline Forest in Arlington. This almost 1,500 sq. ft. home has loads of space and large bedrooms! Upon entering this unit you have a nice kitchen with breakfast nook. Half bathroom located downstairs. Large open living room/dining room combo. Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This is setup like a double master. Both rooms have nice walk-in closets as well. Beautiful hardwood and tile flooring throughout the entire unit. Washer/dryer included. One car attached garage. Small fenced in backyard as well!



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE5054027)