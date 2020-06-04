All apartments in Jacksonville
3511 Rain Forest Dr W
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

3511 Rain Forest Dr W

3511 Rain Forest Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

3511 Rain Forest Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
online portal
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Nice spacious townhome available for rent! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Charming 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in Caroline Forest in Arlington. This almost 1,500 sq. ft. home has loads of space and large bedrooms! Upon entering this unit you have a nice kitchen with breakfast nook. Half bathroom located downstairs. Large open living room/dining room combo. Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This is setup like a double master. Both rooms have nice walk-in closets as well. Beautiful hardwood and tile flooring throughout the entire unit. Washer/dryer included. One car attached garage. Small fenced in backyard as well!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5054027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Rain Forest Dr W have any available units?
3511 Rain Forest Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 Rain Forest Dr W have?
Some of 3511 Rain Forest Dr W's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Rain Forest Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Rain Forest Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Rain Forest Dr W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3511 Rain Forest Dr W is pet friendly.
Does 3511 Rain Forest Dr W offer parking?
Yes, 3511 Rain Forest Dr W offers parking.
Does 3511 Rain Forest Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3511 Rain Forest Dr W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Rain Forest Dr W have a pool?
No, 3511 Rain Forest Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 3511 Rain Forest Dr W have accessible units?
No, 3511 Rain Forest Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Rain Forest Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3511 Rain Forest Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.
