Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3510 ANDREWS ST
3510 Andrews Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3510 Andrews Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3510 ANDREWS ST have any available units?
3510 ANDREWS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3510 ANDREWS ST currently offering any rent specials?
3510 ANDREWS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 ANDREWS ST pet-friendly?
No, 3510 ANDREWS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3510 ANDREWS ST offer parking?
No, 3510 ANDREWS ST does not offer parking.
Does 3510 ANDREWS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 ANDREWS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 ANDREWS ST have a pool?
No, 3510 ANDREWS ST does not have a pool.
Does 3510 ANDREWS ST have accessible units?
No, 3510 ANDREWS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 ANDREWS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 ANDREWS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 ANDREWS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 ANDREWS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
