All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3510 ANDREWS ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3510 ANDREWS ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3510 ANDREWS ST

3510 Andrews Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3510 Andrews Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 ANDREWS ST have any available units?
3510 ANDREWS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3510 ANDREWS ST currently offering any rent specials?
3510 ANDREWS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 ANDREWS ST pet-friendly?
No, 3510 ANDREWS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3510 ANDREWS ST offer parking?
No, 3510 ANDREWS ST does not offer parking.
Does 3510 ANDREWS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 ANDREWS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 ANDREWS ST have a pool?
No, 3510 ANDREWS ST does not have a pool.
Does 3510 ANDREWS ST have accessible units?
No, 3510 ANDREWS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 ANDREWS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 ANDREWS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 ANDREWS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 ANDREWS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia