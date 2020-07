Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Wolf Creek for rent! This unit features over 1,100 sq. ft. of living space. Nicely appointed kitchen with cherry colored cabinets. black appliances and tile floors. Half bathroom located downstairs. Upstairs you have 2 full bathrooms and both bedrooms. Washer/dryer included. Nice screened in porch with wooded view.Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.