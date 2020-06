Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Immaculately kept 3/2 with an open floor plan, soaring ceilings, split bedrooms and a kitchen/living combo, this home is ideal for entertaining! The kitchen offers upgraded 42inch tall cabinets and brand new stainless appliances along with granite countertops. Enjoy a HUGE walk in closet in the master suite. Relax on your back covered lanai overlooking the large lot with water view. This yard is fully fenced so bring your pups! Call today to schedule your showing, this one won't last!