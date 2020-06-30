3392 EXCALIBUR WAY

Amenities

This fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Gardens of Lake Mandarin. It offers a living room, dining room combo and an eat-in kitchen. The flooring is tile and wood in the living areas, with carpet in the bedrooms. This 'Patio Home' with a screen patio, sits on a corner lot. The one car garage has an opener. This home is in excellent condition and is located in Mandarin, where there are many restaurants and shopping choices. It is close to, I-295, The Avenues Mall, and Navy Air Station Jacksonville (NAS/JAX). Call today to schedule a showing!