Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

3392 EXCALIBUR WAY

3392 Excalibur Way · No Longer Available
Location

3392 Excalibur Way, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Gardens of Lake Mandarin. It offers a living room, dining room combo and an eat-in kitchen. The flooring is tile and wood in the living areas, with carpet in the bedrooms. This 'Patio Home' with a screen patio, sits on a corner lot. The one car garage has an opener. This home is in excellent condition and is located in Mandarin, where there are many restaurants and shopping choices. It is close to, I-295, The Avenues Mall, and Navy Air Station Jacksonville (NAS/JAX). Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3392 EXCALIBUR WAY have any available units?
3392 EXCALIBUR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3392 EXCALIBUR WAY have?
Some of 3392 EXCALIBUR WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3392 EXCALIBUR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3392 EXCALIBUR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3392 EXCALIBUR WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3392 EXCALIBUR WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3392 EXCALIBUR WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3392 EXCALIBUR WAY offers parking.
Does 3392 EXCALIBUR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3392 EXCALIBUR WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3392 EXCALIBUR WAY have a pool?
No, 3392 EXCALIBUR WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3392 EXCALIBUR WAY have accessible units?
No, 3392 EXCALIBUR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3392 EXCALIBUR WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3392 EXCALIBUR WAY has units with dishwashers.

