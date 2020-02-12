3341 PHYLLIS ST

Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW**Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Murray Hill! This unit has been completely remodeled! Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Nice wood grain laminate wood flooring throughout. Eat-in kitchen area. Bathroom has been remodeled as well with new vanity and tiled bath. The third bedroom is small and would make for a great office or den. There is a laundry room located in a storage room right outside the home. The washer/dryer is brand new.Tenant is responsible for lawncare.Pets are welcomed.