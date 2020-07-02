332 E ASHLEY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Urban walk up 3 story townhouse in the hear of downtown! Just blocks to the downtown sports complexes, entertainment and theatre venues, and parks. The unit front door opens to Ashley St. Enjoy the spacious floorplan that offers an open dining area with tons of natural light, an updated kitchen with ample cabinet space, and a 1 car garage. Available for immediate rental and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!