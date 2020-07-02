All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 332 E ASHLEY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
332 E ASHLEY ST
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

332 E ASHLEY ST

332 East Ashley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Downtown Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

332 East Ashley Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Downtown Jacksonville

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
media room
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Urban walk up 3 story townhouse in the hear of downtown! Just blocks to the downtown sports complexes, entertainment and theatre venues, and parks. The unit front door opens to Ashley St. Enjoy the spacious floorplan that offers an open dining area with tons of natural light, an updated kitchen with ample cabinet space, and a 1 car garage. Available for immediate rental and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 E ASHLEY ST have any available units?
332 E ASHLEY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 E ASHLEY ST have?
Some of 332 E ASHLEY ST's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 E ASHLEY ST currently offering any rent specials?
332 E ASHLEY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 E ASHLEY ST pet-friendly?
No, 332 E ASHLEY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 332 E ASHLEY ST offer parking?
Yes, 332 E ASHLEY ST offers parking.
Does 332 E ASHLEY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 E ASHLEY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 E ASHLEY ST have a pool?
No, 332 E ASHLEY ST does not have a pool.
Does 332 E ASHLEY ST have accessible units?
No, 332 E ASHLEY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 332 E ASHLEY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 E ASHLEY ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia