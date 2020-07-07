All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:23 PM

3302 Ayrshire St

3302 Ayrshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

3302 Ayrshire Street, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a2f956709a ---- 12 Months **Move In Special**This Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Home Is Commuter Friendly Close To I 295, I 95, Rivercity Market Place And Much More!! This Home Features Mature Landscaping With A Fully Fenced Backyard Perfect For Intimate Gatherings With Friends Or A Quiet Evening. The Spacious Kitchen Includes A Breakfast Nook Perfect For An Eat In Area. Master Suite With W/In Closet. Ceiling Fans And Vaulted Ceilings In Select Areas!! Walking Distance To Community Playground! Don\'t Miss Out On This Beautiful Home!! Schedule An Appointment To See This One Today!! Available Now! Apply Directly Online On Our Website.

$60 Application Reen$150 Tenant Administration Feen$10 Monthly Filter Svc Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Ayrshire St have any available units?
3302 Ayrshire St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3302 Ayrshire St currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Ayrshire St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Ayrshire St pet-friendly?
No, 3302 Ayrshire St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3302 Ayrshire St offer parking?
Yes, 3302 Ayrshire St offers parking.
Does 3302 Ayrshire St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 Ayrshire St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Ayrshire St have a pool?
No, 3302 Ayrshire St does not have a pool.
Does 3302 Ayrshire St have accessible units?
No, 3302 Ayrshire St does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Ayrshire St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 Ayrshire St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3302 Ayrshire St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3302 Ayrshire St does not have units with air conditioning.

