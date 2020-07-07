3302 Ayrshire St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities parking playground garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a2f956709a ---- 12 Months **Move In Special**This Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Home Is Commuter Friendly Close To I 295, I 95, Rivercity Market Place And Much More!! This Home Features Mature Landscaping With A Fully Fenced Backyard Perfect For Intimate Gatherings With Friends Or A Quiet Evening. The Spacious Kitchen Includes A Breakfast Nook Perfect For An Eat In Area. Master Suite With W/In Closet. Ceiling Fans And Vaulted Ceilings In Select Areas!! Walking Distance To Community Playground! Don\'t Miss Out On This Beautiful Home!! Schedule An Appointment To See This One Today!! Available Now! Apply Directly Online On Our Website.



$60 Application Reen$150 Tenant Administration Feen$10 Monthly Filter Svc Fee