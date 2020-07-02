All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 16 2019

3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303

3270 Ricky Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3270 Ricky Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
microwave
In The Heart of Mandarin! - Come see this beautiful, serene condo in the heart of Mandarin! Wake up and have coffee on your private screened covered patio with tranquil views of a gorgeous forest! This modernized condo offers a spacious master with private walk in shower and lots of storage. Cook up a storm in the beautiful open kitchen that offers granite countertops, stainless fridge, microwave and range! Tremendous storage including a large stand up attic, plenty of room for all of your holiday decorations!! You won't want to miss the opportunity to live in this gorgeous condo in this quiet community!! Close to dining and shopping! Call me today for a viewing appointment.

(RLNE5199720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303 have any available units?
3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303 have?
Some of 3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303 currently offering any rent specials?
3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303 is pet friendly.
Does 3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303 offer parking?
No, 3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303 does not offer parking.
Does 3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303 have a pool?
Yes, 3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303 has a pool.
Does 3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303 have accessible units?
No, 3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303 does not have accessible units.
Does 3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303 does not have units with dishwashers.

