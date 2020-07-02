3270 Ricky Road Unit 1303

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

In The Heart of Mandarin! - Come see this beautiful, serene condo in the heart of Mandarin! Wake up and have coffee on your private screened covered patio with tranquil views of a gorgeous forest! This modernized condo offers a spacious master with private walk in shower and lots of storage. Cook up a storm in the beautiful open kitchen that offers granite countertops, stainless fridge, microwave and range! Tremendous storage including a large stand up attic, plenty of room for all of your holiday decorations!! You won't want to miss the opportunity to live in this gorgeous condo in this quiet community!! Close to dining and shopping! Call me today for a viewing appointment.



(RLNE5199720)