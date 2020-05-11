All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 18 2020 at 2:25 PM

3266 Remler Drive South

3266 Remler Dr · (888) 659-9596 ext. 670066
Location

3266 Remler Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Julington Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1558 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white and black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard and an extra storage shed, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3266 Remler Drive South have any available units?
3266 Remler Drive South has a unit available for $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3266 Remler Drive South have?
Some of 3266 Remler Drive South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3266 Remler Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
3266 Remler Drive South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3266 Remler Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3266 Remler Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 3266 Remler Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 3266 Remler Drive South does offer parking.
Does 3266 Remler Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3266 Remler Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3266 Remler Drive South have a pool?
No, 3266 Remler Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 3266 Remler Drive South have accessible units?
No, 3266 Remler Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 3266 Remler Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3266 Remler Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
