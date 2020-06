Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful rental home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Living room, dining room, master bedroom has private bathroom. New flooring throughout. New carpet in all bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout. Central Heat and Air Conditioning. Kitchen is very modern and ready for making delicious meals. Pets restrictions. Must be approved by owner.