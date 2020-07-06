3248 Shetland Rd W

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Available 11/01/19 3 Bedroom House for Rent. Renters Insurance Needed - Property Id: 163947



Nicely-done renovation. Complete interior finished in October 2016. Roof and plumbing replaced in 2015, HVAC system new in 2012. New flooring throughout home. New fans, faucets, fixtures, and lighting. New water heater. Entire kitchen is brand new - cabinets, appliances, fixtures, lighting, breakfast bar, and pass through. Both bathrooms completely new all the way down to the interior shower and bathtub valves being replaced. Freshly painted both inside and out. Lovely interior features a living room, family room, dining room, and a bonus room off the kitchen.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163947p

Property Id 163947



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5221368)