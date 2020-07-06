All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

3248 Shetland Rd W

3248 Shetland Road West · No Longer Available
Location

3248 Shetland Road West, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 11/01/19 3 Bedroom House for Rent. Renters Insurance Needed - Property Id: 163947

Nicely-done renovation. Complete interior finished in October 2016. Roof and plumbing replaced in 2015, HVAC system new in 2012. New flooring throughout home. New fans, faucets, fixtures, and lighting. New water heater. Entire kitchen is brand new - cabinets, appliances, fixtures, lighting, breakfast bar, and pass through. Both bathrooms completely new all the way down to the interior shower and bathtub valves being replaced. Freshly painted both inside and out. Lovely interior features a living room, family room, dining room, and a bonus room off the kitchen.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3248 Shetland Rd W have any available units?
3248 Shetland Rd W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3248 Shetland Rd W have?
Some of 3248 Shetland Rd W's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3248 Shetland Rd W currently offering any rent specials?
3248 Shetland Rd W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3248 Shetland Rd W pet-friendly?
No, 3248 Shetland Rd W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3248 Shetland Rd W offer parking?
No, 3248 Shetland Rd W does not offer parking.
Does 3248 Shetland Rd W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3248 Shetland Rd W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3248 Shetland Rd W have a pool?
No, 3248 Shetland Rd W does not have a pool.
Does 3248 Shetland Rd W have accessible units?
No, 3248 Shetland Rd W does not have accessible units.
Does 3248 Shetland Rd W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3248 Shetland Rd W has units with dishwashers.

