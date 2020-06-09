324 Rio Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court carport parking playground pet friendly

San Mateo's Best!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath features,separate living &amp; dining room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, inside laundry, large covered deck, sprinkler system, orange trees in the backyard, fenced rear, 2-car carport with driveway big enough to accommodate parking for 4 or more vehicles, and beautiful yard. Nearby San Mateo Elementary is an Accelerated Magnet School.The Neighborhood Park includes playgrounds, pavilion, basketball court, ADA parking, &amp; much more amenities. Call TODAY for your showing!!! ****Pets restrictions apply