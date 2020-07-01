3205 DIGNAN STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage extra storage range refrigerator

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located near I-10 just outside of Downtown Jacksonville and is right down the road from a park. This property has a great front porch perfect for relaxing on after a long day and a detached for keeping your vehicle secure or for your additional storage needs. Freshly painted interior, gorgeous new tile flooring throughout, and oversized windows to provide plenty of natural lighting. Large, open kitchen with lots of cabinet and countertop space. Pet Friendly! Call today!