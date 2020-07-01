All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3205 DIGNAN STREET
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

3205 DIGNAN STREET

3205 Dignan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3205 Dignan Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located near I-10 just outside of Downtown Jacksonville and is right down the road from a park. This property has a great front porch perfect for relaxing on after a long day and a detached for keeping your vehicle secure or for your additional storage needs. Freshly painted interior, gorgeous new tile flooring throughout, and oversized windows to provide plenty of natural lighting. Large, open kitchen with lots of cabinet and countertop space. Pet Friendly! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 DIGNAN STREET have any available units?
3205 DIGNAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 DIGNAN STREET have?
Some of 3205 DIGNAN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 DIGNAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3205 DIGNAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 DIGNAN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 DIGNAN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3205 DIGNAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3205 DIGNAN STREET offers parking.
Does 3205 DIGNAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 DIGNAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 DIGNAN STREET have a pool?
No, 3205 DIGNAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3205 DIGNAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 3205 DIGNAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 DIGNAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 DIGNAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

