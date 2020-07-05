318 W 24TH STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

** 1 Month Free Rent Move-in Special!!!** This huge 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located on the NorthSide just off of Pearl St and US-1 and is closeby to beautiful Brentwood Park as well as convenient access to I-95 for commuting. It has a great front porch perfect for relaxing on after a long day as well as a detached workshop perfect for your additional storage needs. Freshly painted interior and great layout with a mixture of plank laminate, tile, and carpet in the bedrooms to fit everyone's liking. Spacious bedrooms! Completely remodeled kitchen and updated bathroom. Laundry room. Pet Friendly! New Central AC! Call today!