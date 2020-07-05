All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

318 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

318 West 24th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
** 1 Month Free Rent Move-in Special!!!** This huge 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located on the NorthSide just off of Pearl St and US-1 and is closeby to beautiful Brentwood Park as well as convenient access to I-95 for commuting. It has a great front porch perfect for relaxing on after a long day as well as a detached workshop perfect for your additional storage needs. Freshly painted interior and great layout with a mixture of plank laminate, tile, and carpet in the bedrooms to fit everyone's liking. Spacious bedrooms! Completely remodeled kitchen and updated bathroom. Laundry room. Pet Friendly! New Central AC! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 W 24TH STREET have any available units?
318 W 24TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 W 24TH STREET have?
Some of 318 W 24TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 W 24TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
318 W 24TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 W 24TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 W 24TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 318 W 24TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 318 W 24TH STREET offers parking.
Does 318 W 24TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 W 24TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 W 24TH STREET have a pool?
No, 318 W 24TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 318 W 24TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 318 W 24TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 318 W 24TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 W 24TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

