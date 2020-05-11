316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Make a new start in the brand new neighborhood of Gillespie Gardens located on Jacksonville's Upper North-Side. This sleek new 4 bedroom 2 bath home has an open split floor plan and offers all the perks of easy living. Beautiful laminate floors run throughout the living spaces. Fresh new carpeting in all bedrooms. The kitchen features, marble counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tons of storage, the deepest stainless steel double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting and enough room to roller skate. The master suite is a complete oasis with a large master bath that includes a deep walk-in closet, double vanity, and extra large shower. There's also a large inside laundry with utility sink and double garage with a remote door opener. Best of all, it's ready to go.