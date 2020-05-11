All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:16 PM

316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR

316 Gillespie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

316 Gillespie Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Duval

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Make a new start in the brand new neighborhood of Gillespie Gardens located on Jacksonville's Upper North-Side. This sleek new 4 bedroom 2 bath home has an open split floor plan and offers all the perks of easy living. Beautiful laminate floors run throughout the living spaces. Fresh new carpeting in all bedrooms. The kitchen features, marble counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tons of storage, the deepest stainless steel double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting and enough room to roller skate. The master suite is a complete oasis with a large master bath that includes a deep walk-in closet, double vanity, and extra large shower. There's also a large inside laundry with utility sink and double garage with a remote door opener. Best of all, it's ready to go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR have any available units?
316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR have?
Some of 316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR currently offering any rent specials?
316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR pet-friendly?
No, 316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR offer parking?
Yes, 316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR offers parking.
Does 316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR have a pool?
No, 316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR does not have a pool.
Does 316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR have accessible units?
No, 316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 GILLESPIE GARDENS DR has units with dishwashers.
