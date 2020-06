Amenities

MIXONTOWN 1st FLOOR DUPLEX FOR RENT. From 5 Points: west on Park, right on Stockton, left on McCoy Creek Blvd, left on Nixon to property on left. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen (R/R), living/dining combo, wood laminate flooring and fresh paint, front porch, CHA, W/D hookups, approx 970 sf, $750 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider small pet w/ NRPF, non smokers [AVLB lr/bm pm] available now. Section 8 approved.