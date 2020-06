Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled 3/2 in the beautiful Cobblestone community. Laminate flooring throughout, including bedrooms, new cabinets, new appliances, fresh paint, new doors and closet racks, Everything is new!!!! Fence is being replaced and has already been scheduled! Do not miss the opportunity to rent this turnkey home! RR:600 or better credit score, no pets, no smoking, 2years rental history, no criminal history or evictions, income must equal 3X rent. Call today to schedule a showing!