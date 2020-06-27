311 E 6TH ST

Amenities

SPRINGFIELD SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points: north on Riverside Ave, right on Union Street, left on Liberty Street, right on 6th to property on left. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room with ornamental fireplace, dining room, kitchen with bay window (R/R/DW/MW/GD), central heat & air, hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, approx 1705 sf, washer/dryer (as is), back patio, storage shed, pergola and garden bed in backyard, $1,650 security deposit, 1 year lease, no pets, non-smoking [AVLB pm lr] Available now.