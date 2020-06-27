All apartments in Jacksonville
311 E 6TH ST
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

311 E 6TH ST

311 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

311 East 6th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SPRINGFIELD SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points: north on Riverside Ave, right on Union Street, left on Liberty Street, right on 6th to property on left. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room with ornamental fireplace, dining room, kitchen with bay window (R/R/DW/MW/GD), central heat & air, hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, approx 1705 sf, washer/dryer (as is), back patio, storage shed, pergola and garden bed in backyard, $1,650 security deposit, 1 year lease, no pets, non-smoking [AVLB pm lr] Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 E 6TH ST have any available units?
311 E 6TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 E 6TH ST have?
Some of 311 E 6TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 E 6TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
311 E 6TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 E 6TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 311 E 6TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 311 E 6TH ST offer parking?
No, 311 E 6TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 311 E 6TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 E 6TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 E 6TH ST have a pool?
No, 311 E 6TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 311 E 6TH ST have accessible units?
No, 311 E 6TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 311 E 6TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 E 6TH ST has units with dishwashers.
