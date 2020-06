Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**Photos coming soon**This spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in quiet Southside neighborhood on large fenced lot. New floors, new paint, and granite in the kitchen! Call to set up a showing today! Home features large great room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, separate dining, laundry room, two car garage, screened in porch, and large yard. HVAC just replaced a few months ago.