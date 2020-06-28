All apartments in Jacksonville
3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W

3036 Cobblewood Lane West · No Longer Available
Location

3036 Cobblewood Lane West, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cobblestone

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move-in ready! Centrally located, short drive to Mayport Naval Base, the beaches and shopping, Wonderful community, freshly painted interior, new carpet in Living room and bedrooms, lots of closets, 2 upstairs suites,master has separate his and hers closets, the downstairs living space includes a large eat in kitchen with tile floors, white appliances, Open Floor Plan with wood burning brick fireplace, sliding glass doors to private fenced backyard, Half bath down, Indoor Laundry Room, One car garage. Don't miss this opportunity to own your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W have any available units?
3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W have?
Some of 3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W currently offering any rent specials?
3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W pet-friendly?
No, 3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W offer parking?
Yes, 3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W offers parking.
Does 3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W have a pool?
No, 3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W does not have a pool.
Does 3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W have accessible units?
No, 3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W has units with dishwashers.
