3036 COBBLEWOOD LN W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Move-in ready! Centrally located, short drive to Mayport Naval Base, the beaches and shopping, Wonderful community, freshly painted interior, new carpet in Living room and bedrooms, lots of closets, 2 upstairs suites,master has separate his and hers closets, the downstairs living space includes a large eat in kitchen with tile floors, white appliances, Open Floor Plan with wood burning brick fireplace, sliding glass doors to private fenced backyard, Half bath down, Indoor Laundry Room, One car garage. Don't miss this opportunity to own your home!