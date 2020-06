Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous Mediterranean home located on a Lakefront lot with all the upgrades you need. Gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open family room perfect for entertaining that overlooks the pool. Master has a walk-in California closet, walk in shower, and double vanities. Wood look tile throughout. This home is absolutely gorgeous! No pets. Live in Luxury for less!