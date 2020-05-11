296 PONDEROSA DR

Amenities

This cozy three bedrooms, two bathrooms home is perfectly situated deep in the Pine Lakes GATED community. Step toward the front door and take in the timeless front porch and elegant entryway. You'll love the eat-in kitchen/living room combo, featuring all stainless steel appliances and plenty of room to entertain on any occasion. Enjoy an ample Owner's Suite; complete with dual vanities and tiled walk-in shower. Take in the fresh air in the ample screened lanai and fenced in backyard; perfect for hosting friends and family on those Florida summer nights. This home includes an in-home washing machine and dryer! Your rent also gives you access to the community exercise facility, pool, and parks! Don't waste your time thinking about it, Apply TODAY!No smoking / Sorry, no pets