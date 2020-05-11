All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

296 PONDEROSA DR

296 Ponderosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

296 Ponderosa Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This cozy three bedrooms, two bathrooms home is perfectly situated deep in the Pine Lakes GATED community. Step toward the front door and take in the timeless front porch and elegant entryway. You'll love the eat-in kitchen/living room combo, featuring all stainless steel appliances and plenty of room to entertain on any occasion. Enjoy an ample Owner's Suite; complete with dual vanities and tiled walk-in shower. Take in the fresh air in the ample screened lanai and fenced in backyard; perfect for hosting friends and family on those Florida summer nights. This home includes an in-home washing machine and dryer! Your rent also gives you access to the community exercise facility, pool, and parks! Don't waste your time thinking about it, Apply TODAY!No smoking / Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296 PONDEROSA DR have any available units?
296 PONDEROSA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 296 PONDEROSA DR have?
Some of 296 PONDEROSA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 296 PONDEROSA DR currently offering any rent specials?
296 PONDEROSA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 PONDEROSA DR pet-friendly?
No, 296 PONDEROSA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 296 PONDEROSA DR offer parking?
No, 296 PONDEROSA DR does not offer parking.
Does 296 PONDEROSA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 296 PONDEROSA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 PONDEROSA DR have a pool?
Yes, 296 PONDEROSA DR has a pool.
Does 296 PONDEROSA DR have accessible units?
No, 296 PONDEROSA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 296 PONDEROSA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 296 PONDEROSA DR does not have units with dishwashers.

