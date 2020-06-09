All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2955 Ernest St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2955 Ernest St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2955 Ernest St

2955 Ernest Street · (800) 895-7174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2955 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
2/1 in a triplex. Very private Street close to the end of the street with no neighbors across the street. All tile, new paint. New kitchen cabinets and counter top. Brand new stove and refrigerator. Brand new ac units. Call or text to set up an appointment, no email. 561 305 5225 Thanks Jack.
Everything you need is within one mile, Schools, Ruth N Upson Elementry, Wayman Academy of Arts, Dining, Gorgi;s BBQ, Famous Sandwiches, Parks, Murray Hill Four Corners Park, Banking and entertainment. You will enjoy this property for years to come. Please call Jack 561 305 5225 Please do not Email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 Ernest St have any available units?
2955 Ernest St has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2955 Ernest St have?
Some of 2955 Ernest St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 Ernest St currently offering any rent specials?
2955 Ernest St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 Ernest St pet-friendly?
No, 2955 Ernest St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2955 Ernest St offer parking?
Yes, 2955 Ernest St does offer parking.
Does 2955 Ernest St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2955 Ernest St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 Ernest St have a pool?
No, 2955 Ernest St does not have a pool.
Does 2955 Ernest St have accessible units?
Yes, 2955 Ernest St has accessible units.
Does 2955 Ernest St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2955 Ernest St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2955 Ernest St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity