2938 Sandy Branch Lane
2938 Sandy Branch Lane

Location

2938 Sandy Branch Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Pickwick Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable Mandarin Home - This is a 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, 3 car garage single family home located in the Beauclerc area of Mandarin! Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, this home offers a vast backyard, a large living room with a stone fireplace, and an oversized 2 car garage! Conveniently located a few moments from I-295 beltway access & minutes from Downtown, Beaches, NAS Jax, Southside. Property currently has a washer/dryer, in ''as-is'' condition, tenant would be responsible for any repairs to washer/dryer. Tenant responsible for all lawn care and irrigation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 Sandy Branch Lane have any available units?
2938 Sandy Branch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2938 Sandy Branch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2938 Sandy Branch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 Sandy Branch Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2938 Sandy Branch Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2938 Sandy Branch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2938 Sandy Branch Lane offers parking.
Does 2938 Sandy Branch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2938 Sandy Branch Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 Sandy Branch Lane have a pool?
No, 2938 Sandy Branch Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2938 Sandy Branch Lane have accessible units?
No, 2938 Sandy Branch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 Sandy Branch Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2938 Sandy Branch Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2938 Sandy Branch Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2938 Sandy Branch Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
