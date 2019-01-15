2938 Sandy Branch Lane

Amenities

Desirable Mandarin Home - This is a 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, 3 car garage single family home located in the Beauclerc area of Mandarin! Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, this home offers a vast backyard, a large living room with a stone fireplace, and an oversized 2 car garage! Conveniently located a few moments from I-295 beltway access & minutes from Downtown, Beaches, NAS Jax, Southside. Property currently has a washer/dryer, in ''as-is'' condition, tenant would be responsible for any repairs to washer/dryer. Tenant responsible for all lawn care and irrigation.



(RLNE4969427)