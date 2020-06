Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Arlington area of Jacksonville. This home is in the Fort Hammock subdivision off Merrill Rd. Beautiful stone front fireplace in the living room, spacious kitchen with breakfast nook. The master bedroom is a great size and has a walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings! W/D connections. Large fenced-in yard and covered patio. Tenant is responsible for lawn care.