2864 Village Grove Dr N

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

LARGE Home in the heart of Mandarin! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Beautiful home in the heart of Mandarin! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has just under 3,000 sq. ft. of living space. This home has beautiful tile and laminate wood flooring throughout. Separate formal dining room, living room and family room with brick fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The kitchen is absolutely beautiful - white cabinetry, granite countertops and black appliances. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms with new vanities, large walk-in tiled shower in the master bathroom and tile bath in the guest bathrooms. This home has a large backyard! Washer/dryer connections. Lawncare is tenants responsibility.



This home is a must see!!



This home has a well and septic system.

No Roommates please.



Pets are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



