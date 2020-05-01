All apartments in Jacksonville
2864 Village Grove Dr N
2864 Village Grove Dr N

2864 Village Grove Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

2864 Village Grove Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Beauclerc

Amenities

LARGE Home in the heart of Mandarin! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Beautiful home in the heart of Mandarin! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has just under 3,000 sq. ft. of living space. This home has beautiful tile and laminate wood flooring throughout. Separate formal dining room, living room and family room with brick fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The kitchen is absolutely beautiful - white cabinetry, granite countertops and black appliances. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms with new vanities, large walk-in tiled shower in the master bathroom and tile bath in the guest bathrooms. This home has a large backyard! Washer/dryer connections. Lawncare is tenants responsibility.

This home is a must see!!

This home has a well and septic system.
No Roommates please.

Pets are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

(RLNE4560311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2864 Village Grove Dr N have any available units?
2864 Village Grove Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2864 Village Grove Dr N have?
Some of 2864 Village Grove Dr N's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2864 Village Grove Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
2864 Village Grove Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2864 Village Grove Dr N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2864 Village Grove Dr N is pet friendly.
Does 2864 Village Grove Dr N offer parking?
No, 2864 Village Grove Dr N does not offer parking.
Does 2864 Village Grove Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2864 Village Grove Dr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2864 Village Grove Dr N have a pool?
No, 2864 Village Grove Dr N does not have a pool.
Does 2864 Village Grove Dr N have accessible units?
No, 2864 Village Grove Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 2864 Village Grove Dr N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2864 Village Grove Dr N does not have units with dishwashers.
