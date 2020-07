Amenities

AVONDALE GARAGE APARTMENT FOR RENT.From 5 Points, take Park Street West, to Right on Cherry Street, To Right on La viere Street, to Duplex on Right, Garage Apartment is in the rear-- living/bedroom, open floor plan style,bath,kitchen (R/R) window unit, utilities included. common washer/dryer, $675 sec dep, no pets, no smoking, (ATL sh/fm)available 1/1/20