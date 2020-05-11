285 Renne Dr N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a6720605e ---- Four bedroom and two bathroom home with a HUGE fenced in back yard. This home has washer and dryer hookups, fenced yard, pet friendly, hardwood floors, carpeted floors, built in cabinets, stove, fridge, dishwasher. Pet friendly with approval and non refundable pet fee! Apply online today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.