285 Renne Dr N
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

285 Renne Dr N

285 Renne Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

285 Renne Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Mateo

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a6720605e ---- Four bedroom and two bathroom home with a HUGE fenced in back yard. This home has washer and dryer hookups, fenced yard, pet friendly, hardwood floors, carpeted floors, built in cabinets, stove, fridge, dishwasher. Pet friendly with approval and non refundable pet fee! Apply online today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 Renne Dr N have any available units?
285 Renne Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 285 Renne Dr N have?
Some of 285 Renne Dr N's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 Renne Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
285 Renne Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 Renne Dr N pet-friendly?
Yes, 285 Renne Dr N is pet friendly.
Does 285 Renne Dr N offer parking?
No, 285 Renne Dr N does not offer parking.
Does 285 Renne Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 Renne Dr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 Renne Dr N have a pool?
No, 285 Renne Dr N does not have a pool.
Does 285 Renne Dr N have accessible units?
No, 285 Renne Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 285 Renne Dr N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 285 Renne Dr N has units with dishwashers.

