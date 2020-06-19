All apartments in Jacksonville
2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY

2849 Hilsdale Harbor Way · No Longer Available
Location

2849 Hilsdale Harbor Way, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tiger Hole-Secret Woods

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Quiet neighborhood on a quiet street. Fresh & clean New flooring, New carpet, New HVAC System, New appliances. New Neutral Interior & Exterior Paint! Immaculately Renovated with All New Flooring, Counter-tops, Light Fixtures, Fans, Hardware, & MORE! Master Suite has 2 Spacious Closets! Glassed Florida Room has an additional 225+ Sq Ft and looks out onto the Peaceful View of the Wooded Backyard. Wonderful location, centrally positioned in the Southside area- convenient to downtown, Airport, all major travel arteries, and minutes from St Luke's Hospital, dining, entertainment, and The St Johns Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY have any available units?
2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY offer parking?
No, 2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY have a pool?
No, 2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY have accessible units?
No, 2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2849 HILSDALE HARBOR WAY has units with air conditioning.
