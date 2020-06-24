All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ

2830 San Diego Plaza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
San Marco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2830 San Diego Plaza, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ have any available units?
2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ have?
Some of 2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ currently offering any rent specials?
2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ pet-friendly?
Yes, 2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ is pet friendly.
Does 2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ offer parking?
No, 2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ does not offer parking.
Does 2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ have a pool?
No, 2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ does not have a pool.
Does 2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ have accessible units?
No, 2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ have units with dishwashers?
No, 2830 SAN DIEGO PLZ does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia