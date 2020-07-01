All apartments in Jacksonville
2779 Riverside Avenue - 1
2779 Riverside Avenue - 1

2779 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2779 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful, historic 1707 sf 2br/1ba first floor unit on Riverside Ave. Unit has hardwood floors throughout, a spacious layout including a family room with a working fireplace, dining room, bonus sunroom/ office and a great kitchen. This unit also boasts two covered parking spaces, an inside full sized laundry room with washer & dryer and ample closet space throughout. Water is Included. Steps away from St. Vincent's Hospital, St. Johns river, with easy access to King Street, Five Points and the Shoppes of Avondale. Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this unit that is available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

