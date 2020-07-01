2779 Riverside Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful, historic 1707 sf 2br/1ba first floor unit on Riverside Ave. Unit has hardwood floors throughout, a spacious layout including a family room with a working fireplace, dining room, bonus sunroom/ office and a great kitchen. This unit also boasts two covered parking spaces, an inside full sized laundry room with washer & dryer and ample closet space throughout. Water is Included. Steps away from St. Vincent's Hospital, St. Johns river, with easy access to King Street, Five Points and the Shoppes of Avondale. Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this unit that is available immediately.