2767 Dellwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous home is in a great location just down the street from King St and all the amenities of Riverside and Downtown. It's got all the character of the historic homes of Jacksonville but all the updates and features of modern living. It includes a private fenced in backyard, completely remodeled kitchen, bath and an indoor laundry. Features include Granite counter-tops, Stainless appliances, refinished original wood floors and a fireplace. In addition there is a detached garage and off-street parking available. The home also has a beautiful front porch with a swing. Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this home that is available immediately.