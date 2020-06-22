All apartments in Jacksonville
2767 Dellwood Avenue

2767 Dellwood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2767 Dellwood Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous home is in a great location just down the street from King St and all the amenities of Riverside and Downtown. It's got all the character of the historic homes of Jacksonville but all the updates and features of modern living. It includes a private fenced in backyard, completely remodeled kitchen, bath and an indoor laundry. Features include Granite counter-tops, Stainless appliances, refinished original wood floors and a fireplace. In addition there is a detached garage and off-street parking available. The home also has a beautiful front porch with a swing. Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this home that is available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2767 Dellwood Avenue have any available units?
2767 Dellwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2767 Dellwood Avenue have?
Some of 2767 Dellwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2767 Dellwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2767 Dellwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2767 Dellwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2767 Dellwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2767 Dellwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2767 Dellwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2767 Dellwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2767 Dellwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2767 Dellwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2767 Dellwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2767 Dellwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2767 Dellwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2767 Dellwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2767 Dellwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
