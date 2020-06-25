All apartments in Jacksonville
2764 DELLWOOD AVE
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:41 AM

2764 DELLWOOD AVE

2764 Dellwood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2764 Dellwood Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RIVERSIDE BUNGALOW FOR RENT. From Riverside Ave. left on Post to right on Stockton to left on Dellwood to sign on left.3BR, 1BA, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances - Gas range, DW, Refrigerator, microwave, W/D hkps (laundry appliances 'as-is''), hardwood floors, vinyl in kitchen, tile in bath, workshop/storage, carport, pest control and lawn service INCLUDED, partial fenced rear yard, pets considered w/nrpf, approx. 1056 sq. ft., CHA, $1275 sec. dep. [AT lb pm sc] Easy to show - just a courtesy text. Available 6/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2764 DELLWOOD AVE have any available units?
2764 DELLWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2764 DELLWOOD AVE have?
Some of 2764 DELLWOOD AVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2764 DELLWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2764 DELLWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2764 DELLWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2764 DELLWOOD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2764 DELLWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2764 DELLWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 2764 DELLWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2764 DELLWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2764 DELLWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 2764 DELLWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2764 DELLWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 2764 DELLWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2764 DELLWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2764 DELLWOOD AVE has units with dishwashers.
