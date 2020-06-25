2764 DELLWOOD AVE

Amenities

RIVERSIDE BUNGALOW FOR RENT. From Riverside Ave. left on Post to right on Stockton to left on Dellwood to sign on left.3BR, 1BA, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances - Gas range, DW, Refrigerator, microwave, W/D hkps (laundry appliances 'as-is''), hardwood floors, vinyl in kitchen, tile in bath, workshop/storage, carport, pest control and lawn service INCLUDED, partial fenced rear yard, pets considered w/nrpf, approx. 1056 sq. ft., CHA, $1275 sec. dep. [AT lb pm sc] Easy to show - just a courtesy text. Available 6/1.