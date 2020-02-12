Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2763 Commonwealth Ave. Available 04/01/20 Paxon - 3/1.5 House - This 3/1.5 home features a 1 car garage, privacy fenced back yard and sits on a corner lot. It has a large eat in kitchen with lots of counter tops & cabinets, side by side fridge and stove and large bedrooms. It has a utility room furnished with washer and dryer, counter tops and cabinets, central a/c, ceiling fans and blinds in all rooms.



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



N on Edgewood, R on Commonwealth



(RLNE4919026)