Jacksonville, FL
2763 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

2763 Commonwealth Ave.

2763 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Location

2763 Commonwealth Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2763 Commonwealth Ave. Available 04/01/20 Paxon - 3/1.5 House - This 3/1.5 home features a 1 car garage, privacy fenced back yard and sits on a corner lot. It has a large eat in kitchen with lots of counter tops & cabinets, side by side fridge and stove and large bedrooms. It has a utility room furnished with washer and dryer, counter tops and cabinets, central a/c, ceiling fans and blinds in all rooms.

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

N on Edgewood, R on Commonwealth

(RLNE4919026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2763 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
2763 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2763 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 2763 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2763 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2763 Commonwealth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2763 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2763 Commonwealth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2763 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2763 Commonwealth Ave. offers parking.
Does 2763 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2763 Commonwealth Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2763 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 2763 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2763 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2763 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2763 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2763 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
