Amenities
2763 Commonwealth Ave. Available 04/01/20 Paxon - 3/1.5 House - This 3/1.5 home features a 1 car garage, privacy fenced back yard and sits on a corner lot. It has a large eat in kitchen with lots of counter tops & cabinets, side by side fridge and stove and large bedrooms. It has a utility room furnished with washer and dryer, counter tops and cabinets, central a/c, ceiling fans and blinds in all rooms.
Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.
N on Edgewood, R on Commonwealth
(RLNE4919026)