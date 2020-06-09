Nice efficiency/studio apartment off of King Street close to all the restaurants and night life. This is a quite building and only on street parking is available for the home. Come see your next home today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 7 have any available units?
2732 Oak St Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.