All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2732 Oak St Unit 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2732 Oak St Unit 7
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:35 AM

2732 Oak St Unit 7

2732 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2732 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice efficiency/studio apartment off of King Street close to all the restaurants and night life. This is a quite building and only on street parking is available for the home. Come see your next home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Oak St Unit 7 have any available units?
2732 Oak St Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2732 Oak St Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Oak St Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Oak St Unit 7 pet-friendly?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 7 offer parking?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 7 does not offer parking.
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia