2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle

Available now!!! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with abundant open space, great for entertaining! Hardwood floors in the entertaining area, living room and through the dining room makes for easy care and clean up. The kitchen is conveniently centered between the combined living and dining space. Stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer and dryer are included as well. Plenty of pantry space and an added china in the kitchen. Both bathroom floors have nice marble like tile flooring. The master bath comes with a built in vanity that has plenty of counter space. There is a garden tub as well as a walk in shower in the master bath. All 3 bedrooms come with a ceiling fan. There are plenty windows in the house that bring in such great lighting. The living room looks out to the unfenced backyard that has a great view of a pond. The living room is perfect for movie night as it does come prewired with surround sound! You can park in your driveway or in the 2 car attached garage. This home is conveniently located to grocery stores, shopping centers, restaurants and Mayport base and beach. This home will not last!



Pets are welcome, 2 pet max, no aggressive breeds



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,357, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,357, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.