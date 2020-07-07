All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle

2695 W Cobblestone Forest Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2695 W Cobblestone Forest Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cobblestone

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now!!! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with abundant open space, great for entertaining! Hardwood floors in the entertaining area, living room and through the dining room makes for easy care and clean up. The kitchen is conveniently centered between the combined living and dining space. Stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer and dryer are included as well. Plenty of pantry space and an added china in the kitchen. Both bathroom floors have nice marble like tile flooring. The master bath comes with a built in vanity that has plenty of counter space. There is a garden tub as well as a walk in shower in the master bath. All 3 bedrooms come with a ceiling fan. There are plenty windows in the house that bring in such great lighting. The living room looks out to the unfenced backyard that has a great view of a pond. The living room is perfect for movie night as it does come prewired with surround sound! You can park in your driveway or in the 2 car attached garage. This home is conveniently located to grocery stores, shopping centers, restaurants and Mayport base and beach. This home will not last!

Pets are welcome, 2 pet max, no aggressive breeds

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,357, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,357, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle have any available units?
2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle have?
Some of 2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle offers parking.
Does 2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle have a pool?
No, 2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle have accessible units?
No, 2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2695 West Cobblestone Forest Circle has units with dishwashers.

