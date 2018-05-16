All apartments in Jacksonville
2695 Cobblestone Forest Circle W

2695 Cobblestone Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2695 Cobblestone Forest Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cobblestone

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3BR 2BA Single Family, Single Level - Open Concept Rental, 2 Car Garage, Tile and Wood Flooring, Stainless Appliances, W/D, Within Minutes from 295, Mayport Naval Station, & Beaches - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home - single level open concept with a 2 car front entry garage. The interior has abundant open space and plenty of natural light. This house is great for entertaining! Conveniently located in the Cobblestone area, one of the best neighborhoods in Jacksonville with access to 295, Mayport Naval Station and the beaches. The nearby shopping center will supply all your needs, including a Publix market, Walgreens, various casual dining restaurants and a brand new Starbucks around the corner.The home is in a residential area and features a water view.

Hardwood floors in the entertaining area, living room and through the dining room makes for easy care and clean up. Exterior patio area located with a view of the water. The kitchen opens into the living area and features white cabinetry, stainless appliances, pantry and all the counter space and cabinet storage you desire. The master suite is large with your master ensuite including a garden tub with a separate walk in shower and built in vanity space. All 3 bedrooms come with ceiling fans and are all carpeted.

Front loading washer and dryer are included

SCHOOLS:
Sabal Palm Elementary
Landmark Middle
Sandalwood High

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

Pets OK - Additional Fees/Deposits apply, ask agent. No aggressive breeds. Strict two pet limit.

Applications can be completed online and processed in the order received:

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home.
https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/3b03f6e8-3923-4520-a0c5-42246b8dad16

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
Call 904-520-4283 X 1631 to see this property.
https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/3b03f6e8-3923-4520-a0c5-42246b8dad16

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5400926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

