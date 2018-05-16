2695 Cobblestone Forest Circle W

Amenities

3BR 2BA Single Family, Single Level - Open Concept Rental, 2 Car Garage, Tile and Wood Flooring, Stainless Appliances, W/D, Within Minutes from 295, Mayport Naval Station, & Beaches - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home - single level open concept with a 2 car front entry garage. The interior has abundant open space and plenty of natural light. This house is great for entertaining! Conveniently located in the Cobblestone area, one of the best neighborhoods in Jacksonville with access to 295, Mayport Naval Station and the beaches. The nearby shopping center will supply all your needs, including a Publix market, Walgreens, various casual dining restaurants and a brand new Starbucks around the corner.The home is in a residential area and features a water view.



Hardwood floors in the entertaining area, living room and through the dining room makes for easy care and clean up. Exterior patio area located with a view of the water. The kitchen opens into the living area and features white cabinetry, stainless appliances, pantry and all the counter space and cabinet storage you desire. The master suite is large with your master ensuite including a garden tub with a separate walk in shower and built in vanity space. All 3 bedrooms come with ceiling fans and are all carpeted.



Front loading washer and dryer are included



SCHOOLS:

Sabal Palm Elementary

Landmark Middle

Sandalwood High



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



Pets OK - Additional Fees/Deposits apply, ask agent. No aggressive breeds. Strict two pet limit.



Applications can be completed online and processed in the order received:



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



