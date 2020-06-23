All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2662 Acorn Park Dr S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2662 Acorn Park Dr S
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

2662 Acorn Park Dr S

2662 Acorn Park Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2662 Acorn Park Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a6ddf4c0d6 ----
4 bedroom 2 bath in an ideal location!! Home features laminate wood flooring in living areas, upgraded light fixtures and cathedral ceilings! A spacious floor plan with a welcoming foyer opening to the formal living/dining room area. Plenty of closet and storage space in the 3 bedroom area. Split Master bedroom has tray ceilings and a large walk in closet. Master bath has a garden tub plus separate shower. Kitchen opens to the large family room complete with a gas fireplace and ceiling fan. Fully fenced back yard is located on a peaceful, pond and preserve lot. Enjoy from your covered and screened patio. Schedule your tour today!!!

*Hoa App Required
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Flooring Laminate
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2662 Acorn Park Dr S have any available units?
2662 Acorn Park Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2662 Acorn Park Dr S have?
Some of 2662 Acorn Park Dr S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2662 Acorn Park Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
2662 Acorn Park Dr S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2662 Acorn Park Dr S pet-friendly?
No, 2662 Acorn Park Dr S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2662 Acorn Park Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 2662 Acorn Park Dr S does offer parking.
Does 2662 Acorn Park Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2662 Acorn Park Dr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2662 Acorn Park Dr S have a pool?
No, 2662 Acorn Park Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 2662 Acorn Park Dr S have accessible units?
No, 2662 Acorn Park Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 2662 Acorn Park Dr S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2662 Acorn Park Dr S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia