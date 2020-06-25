Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2659 Sam Houston Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2659 Sam Houston Place
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2659 Sam Houston Place
2659 Sam Houston Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2659 Sam Houston Place, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath - Newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Attached 2 car garage . Tile floor and new carpet. Fully fenced in back yard . Screened in lanai. Walk in closets.
(RLNE4084561)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2659 Sam Houston Place have any available units?
2659 Sam Houston Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2659 Sam Houston Place have?
Some of 2659 Sam Houston Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2659 Sam Houston Place currently offering any rent specials?
2659 Sam Houston Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2659 Sam Houston Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2659 Sam Houston Place is pet friendly.
Does 2659 Sam Houston Place offer parking?
Yes, 2659 Sam Houston Place offers parking.
Does 2659 Sam Houston Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2659 Sam Houston Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2659 Sam Houston Place have a pool?
No, 2659 Sam Houston Place does not have a pool.
Does 2659 Sam Houston Place have accessible units?
No, 2659 Sam Houston Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2659 Sam Houston Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2659 Sam Houston Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia