Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

2659 Sam Houston Place

2659 Sam Houston Place · No Longer Available
Location

2659 Sam Houston Place, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath - Newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Attached 2 car garage . Tile floor and new carpet. Fully fenced in back yard . Screened in lanai. Walk in closets.

(RLNE4084561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2659 Sam Houston Place have any available units?
2659 Sam Houston Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2659 Sam Houston Place have?
Some of 2659 Sam Houston Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2659 Sam Houston Place currently offering any rent specials?
2659 Sam Houston Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2659 Sam Houston Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2659 Sam Houston Place is pet friendly.
Does 2659 Sam Houston Place offer parking?
Yes, 2659 Sam Houston Place offers parking.
Does 2659 Sam Houston Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2659 Sam Houston Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2659 Sam Houston Place have a pool?
No, 2659 Sam Houston Place does not have a pool.
Does 2659 Sam Houston Place have accessible units?
No, 2659 Sam Houston Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2659 Sam Houston Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2659 Sam Houston Place does not have units with dishwashers.
