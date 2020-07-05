All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

2636 Kenwood Drive West

2636 Kenwood Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

2636 Kenwood Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 Kenwood Drive West have any available units?
2636 Kenwood Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2636 Kenwood Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
2636 Kenwood Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 Kenwood Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2636 Kenwood Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 2636 Kenwood Drive West offer parking?
No, 2636 Kenwood Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 2636 Kenwood Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2636 Kenwood Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 Kenwood Drive West have a pool?
Yes, 2636 Kenwood Drive West has a pool.
Does 2636 Kenwood Drive West have accessible units?
No, 2636 Kenwood Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 Kenwood Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2636 Kenwood Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2636 Kenwood Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 2636 Kenwood Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.

