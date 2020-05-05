All apartments in Jacksonville
2633 Post St

2633 Post Street · No Longer Available
Location

2633 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
online portal
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Cute studio for rent in the historic Riverside area! - Cute efficiency for rent in the historic Riverside area! This studio is located on the 2nd floor. Tile flooring throughout. Kitchen has refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher.

Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5771747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 Post St have any available units?
2633 Post St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2633 Post St have?
Some of 2633 Post St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 Post St currently offering any rent specials?
2633 Post St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 Post St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2633 Post St is pet friendly.
Does 2633 Post St offer parking?
No, 2633 Post St does not offer parking.
Does 2633 Post St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2633 Post St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 Post St have a pool?
No, 2633 Post St does not have a pool.
Does 2633 Post St have accessible units?
No, 2633 Post St does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 Post St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2633 Post St has units with dishwashers.

