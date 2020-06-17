All apartments in Jacksonville
263 River Hills Drive - 2
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:25 AM

263 River Hills Drive - 2

263 River Hills Drive · (678) 544-5265
Location

263 River Hills Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Love Grove-Riviera Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Located off of the side road that connects Atlantic Boulevard and University Boulevard. Property has University Boulevard frontage. Tenant mix includes an Insurance Company and a CPA. This office is perfect for a professional that needs quality office space, with ease of access to downtown, and a high traffic volume. Please, contact Tripp for more information and showings.
Located off of the side road that connects Atlantic Boulevard and University Boulevard. Property has University Boulevard frontage. Tenant mix includes an Insurance Company and a Mortgage Consulting Company. This office is perfect for a professional that needs quality office space, with ease of access to downtown, and a high traffic volume. Please, contact Tripp for more information and showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 River Hills Drive - 2 have any available units?
263 River Hills Drive - 2 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 263 River Hills Drive - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
263 River Hills Drive - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 River Hills Drive - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 263 River Hills Drive - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 263 River Hills Drive - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 263 River Hills Drive - 2 does offer parking.
Does 263 River Hills Drive - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 River Hills Drive - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 River Hills Drive - 2 have a pool?
No, 263 River Hills Drive - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 263 River Hills Drive - 2 have accessible units?
No, 263 River Hills Drive - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 263 River Hills Drive - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 River Hills Drive - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 River Hills Drive - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 263 River Hills Drive - 2 has units with air conditioning.
