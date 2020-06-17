263 River Hills Drive - 2

Amenities

parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking

Located off of the side road that connects Atlantic Boulevard and University Boulevard. Property has University Boulevard frontage. Tenant mix includes an Insurance Company and a CPA. This office is perfect for a professional that needs quality office space, with ease of access to downtown, and a high traffic volume. Please, contact Tripp for more information and showings.

