Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2618 SALT LAKE DR
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

2618 SALT LAKE DR

2618 Salt Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2618 Salt Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
microwave
range
Look no further than this Gorgeously New Built home overlooking an incredible view of the lake from your screened in back porch! This house will amaze you with its modern charm and premier finishes. This 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath has a great large gourmet kitchen with an island that has enough space for 4 bar stools! The family room boasts massive custom built-ins. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets leading into the private en-suite! Come see for youreslf because it wont last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 SALT LAKE DR have any available units?
2618 SALT LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 SALT LAKE DR have?
Some of 2618 SALT LAKE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 SALT LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2618 SALT LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 SALT LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2618 SALT LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2618 SALT LAKE DR offer parking?
Yes, 2618 SALT LAKE DR offers parking.
Does 2618 SALT LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2618 SALT LAKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 SALT LAKE DR have a pool?
No, 2618 SALT LAKE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2618 SALT LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 2618 SALT LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 SALT LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2618 SALT LAKE DR has units with dishwashers.
