2618 Salt Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Arlingwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Look no further than this Gorgeously New Built home overlooking an incredible view of the lake from your screened in back porch! This house will amaze you with its modern charm and premier finishes. This 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath has a great large gourmet kitchen with an island that has enough space for 4 bar stools! The family room boasts massive custom built-ins. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets leading into the private en-suite! Come see for youreslf because it wont last long!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2618 SALT LAKE DR have any available units?
2618 SALT LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.