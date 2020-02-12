2618 SALT LAKE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Look no further than this Gorgeously New Built home overlooking an incredible view of the lake from your screened in back porch! This house will amaze you with its modern charm and premier finishes. This 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath has a great large gourmet kitchen with an island that has enough space for 4 bar stools! The family room boasts massive custom built-ins. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets leading into the private en-suite! Come see for youreslf because it wont last long!!